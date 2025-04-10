KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $149,000 Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7,098.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 428,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 138,441 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. On average, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, insider Donald Notman sold 11,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $86,839.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,797.64. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $147,533.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at $24,184,584.66. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock valued at $283,772. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

