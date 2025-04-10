KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 9,675 SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 157,818 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Up 7.5 %

SITE Centers stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $611.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SITE Centers

SITE Centers Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.