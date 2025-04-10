KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BELFB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 15.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 319.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 14.4 %

Bel Fuse stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $896.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.56%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

