KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $148,000 Investment in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BY. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:BY opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.90. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $192,149.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,458.52. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

