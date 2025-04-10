KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $137,000 Investment in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 1,569.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 1,305.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Paymentus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paymentus Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Stories

