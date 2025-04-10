KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $137,000 in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 11.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

In other Avid Bioservices news, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,283 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $28,240.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,535 shares in the company, valued at $612,747.95. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.