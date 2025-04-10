KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 90,500 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 90,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chegg by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 291,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chegg by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,452 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Chegg by 384.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 394,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 312,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

CHGG stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $7.68.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

