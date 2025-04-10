KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 7,600 Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 243,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 121,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sinclair by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

In other Sinclair news, Chairman David D. Smith purchased 30,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $426,870.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 728,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,271,412.74. The trade was a 4.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 395,457 shares of company stock worth $5,822,120. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $14.14 on Thursday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

