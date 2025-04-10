KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $25,090.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,109.70. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,858 shares of company stock valued at $771,416. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $579.95 million, a P/E ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $35.84.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.