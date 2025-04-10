KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after purchasing an additional 344,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $5,943,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 105,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.29 and a 1 year high of $105.63.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.