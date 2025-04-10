KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAL. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Caleres by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 804,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 172,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after buying an additional 124,266 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 118,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,148,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,593,000 after buying an additional 105,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, Director Kyle Gendreau purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,650. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Caleres Stock Up 16.1 %

CAL opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $576.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.42. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

