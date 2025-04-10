Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $37.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231.60. This trade represents a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Radian Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 735.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

