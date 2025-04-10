Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of RKT opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -79.34 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 283,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 153,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after buying an additional 1,269,795 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6,932.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 143,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

