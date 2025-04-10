JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $323.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $396.00 to $323.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TT. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.13.

Shares of TT stock opened at $343.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $286.32 and a 52-week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at $22,818,050.22. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

