JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Price

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $248.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.03% from the stock’s previous close.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.68.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,114.56. The trade was a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. This trade represents a 25.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,798. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,177,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,588,000 after purchasing an additional 700,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,047,000 after buying an additional 674,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,021,000 after buying an additional 651,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after buying an additional 432,934 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

