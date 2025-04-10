JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JCI. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 10.9 %

JCI stock opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at $110,964,191.81. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.