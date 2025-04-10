JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $360.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $337.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.37 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.01.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,946.08. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $2,924,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $21,054.96. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,332 shares of company stock valued at $33,442,107. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,659,000 after acquiring an additional 398,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 41,959.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

