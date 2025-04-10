Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EMR. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.72.

Shares of EMR opened at $104.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.42. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $297,947,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

