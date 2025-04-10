CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $100,505,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 592,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 479,985 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 390,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $173.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $213.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

