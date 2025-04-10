Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after acquiring an additional 410,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after acquiring an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

