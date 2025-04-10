Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Price

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $93,810,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 279,361 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,332,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,235,000 after purchasing an additional 197,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

