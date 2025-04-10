8,200 Shares in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Capital Management LP raised its position in Weave Communications by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 778,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Weave Communications by 19.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 155,054 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 101,580 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 873,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 239,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $777.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEAV

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

In related news, CEO Brett T. White sold 109,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $1,235,469.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,435 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,298.10. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 27,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $312,696.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,527.66. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,322 shares of company stock worth $8,642,847 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.