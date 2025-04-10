6,400 Shares in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Quarry LP increased its position in PRA Group by 282.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PRA Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of PRAA opened at $18.05 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.52.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

