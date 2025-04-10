59,276 Shares in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 48,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AvidXchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after buying an additional 54,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $263,995.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,176,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,162.47. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $446,906.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Barclays lowered AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

AvidXchange stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.14.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

