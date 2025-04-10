5,600 Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5,858.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $651.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.68. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.68%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

