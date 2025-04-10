2,800 Shares in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $647.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

