2,400 Shares in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 48.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $413,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,680. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $68.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 17.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMBC

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.