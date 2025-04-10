1,000 Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLAB. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $3,512,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,677,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

MLAB stock opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $635.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total transaction of $2,602,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,887.67. The trade was a 32.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

