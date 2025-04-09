Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $116.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 483.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.82.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.