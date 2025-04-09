U.S. Bancorp (USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 323.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

