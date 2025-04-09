Top Blockchain Stocks To Research – April 7th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are either directly involved in developing blockchain technology or significantly benefit from its applications. These companies may range from cryptocurrency miners and digital asset managers to tech firms integrating blockchain for enhanced security and transparency, allowing investors to capitalize on the growth potential of decentralized systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,551,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.38. Oracle has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. 13,294,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,426,347. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,482,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,173,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 5.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Featured Articles