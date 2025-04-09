Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $23.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,393,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,634 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,390,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 137,906 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,305,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 122,312 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,192,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,183,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,201,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 90.64%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

