Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Get Riskified alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Riskified

Riskified Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $657.41 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Riskified by 106.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Riskified by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.