Reviewing Biglari (NYSE:BH) & Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL)

Profitability

This table compares Super Hi International and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A Biglari 14.14% 16.03% 11.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Hi International and Biglari”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Hi International $778.31 million 1.61 $25.26 million $0.30 64.17 Biglari $362.11 million 1.27 $54.95 million ($14.16) -14.32

Biglari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super Hi International. Biglari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Hi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Summary

74.3% of Biglari shares are held by institutional investors. 71.4% of Biglari shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Biglari beats Super Hi International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; and publishes and sells magazines under the MAXIM brand name. Further, it licenses media products and services; and engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

