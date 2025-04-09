Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $105.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.33.
QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 988.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
NYSE:QTWO opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.64 and a beta of 1.61. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.59.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Analysts predict that Q2 will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
