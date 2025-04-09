Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.19.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,186,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,340,000 after buying an additional 163,040 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 156,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
PLTR opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.97, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.