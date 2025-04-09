Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,382,558.80. This trade represents a 19.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,186,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,340,000 after buying an additional 163,040 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 156,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.97, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

