Outdoor Stocks To Consider – April 7th

Walmart, RH, Lowe's Companies, Affirm, Williams-Sonoma, ON, and Best Buy are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $84.57. 23,095,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,201,437. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $678.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Shares of RH traded up $20.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,943,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,783. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.44. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE:LOW traded down $5.32 on Monday, hitting $217.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,804. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.46.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.29. 11,661,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 3.68. Affirm has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

NYSE WSM traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.12. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

NYSE ONON traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,353,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,123. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. ON has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,276,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,456. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.15.

