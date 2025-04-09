Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Otis Worldwide traded as low as $89.70 and last traded at $90.77, with a volume of 3377869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.96.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OTIS

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $98.87. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.