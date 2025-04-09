OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Trading Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.77. 188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.
OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.
OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
