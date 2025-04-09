Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Get Semtech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Semtech

Semtech Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $25.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. Semtech has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,190. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050. The trade was a 98.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $905,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Semtech by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Semtech by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.