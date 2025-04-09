Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LVS opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

