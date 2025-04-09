Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $330.00 to $262.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $183.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,587.76. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $3,871,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,529,711.60. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,981 shares of company stock worth $70,925,444. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

