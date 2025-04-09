Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $7.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

HL opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 1.77. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Robert Krcmarov purchased 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $167,764.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,559.20. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960,826 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,441,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,006,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after buying an additional 3,233,116 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,997,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 51.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,991 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

