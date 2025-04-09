Head-To-Head Survey: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) vs. CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and CTO Realty Growth”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $208.68 million 4.92 -$166.20 million ($0.74) -9.78 CTO Realty Growth $124.52 million 4.31 $5.53 million ($0.22) -76.59

CTO Realty Growth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Apartment Investment and Management pays out -136.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CTO Realty Growth pays out -690.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management -119.76% -68.04% -11.72% CTO Realty Growth -1.58% -0.38% -0.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apartment Investment and Management and CTO Realty Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 0.00 CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 2 3.50

CTO Realty Growth has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.56%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Apartment Investment and Management on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

