Head-To-Head Review: Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) vs. Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Mining and Perpetua Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 8.36 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$18.77 million ($0.22) -43.32

Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -0.50% -0.41% Perpetua Resources N/A -19.48% -17.08%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Osisko Mining and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Mining and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 1 3.25

Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.59%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Osisko Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Osisko Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.