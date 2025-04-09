Head-To-Head Contrast: Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) versus WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WEX and Generation Hemp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 9 3 0 2.25 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 0.00

WEX presently has a consensus target price of $187.80, indicating a potential upside of 65.40%. Given WEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 11.78% 32.35% 3.89% Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares WEX and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

WEX has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WEX and Generation Hemp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $2.63 billion 1.68 $309.60 million $7.50 15.14 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WEX beats Generation Hemp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Corporate Payments segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. This segment also markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals. The Benefits Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. In addition, its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. Further, it offers custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

