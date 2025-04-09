G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $904,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $987.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

