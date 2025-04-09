Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) versus NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fractyl Health and NeuroMetrix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fractyl Health $93,000.00 562.84 -$77.09 million ($1.53) -0.70 NeuroMetrix $3.03 million 2.91 -$6.53 million ($4.59) -0.93

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than Fractyl Health. NeuroMetrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fractyl Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fractyl Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fractyl Health and NeuroMetrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fractyl Health currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 834.58%. Given Fractyl Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fractyl Health is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Profitability

This table compares Fractyl Health and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fractyl Health -64,849.48% N/A -57.21% NeuroMetrix -203.71% -42.56% -39.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fractyl Health has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc., a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans. It also develops Rejuva, a novel adeno-associated virus delivered pancreatic gene therapy platform that is designed to enable long-term remission of T2D and obesity by durably altering metabolic hormone function in the pancreatic islet cells of patients. Fractyl Health, Inc. was formerly known as Fractyl Laboratories Inc. and changed its name to Fractyl Health, Inc. on June 09, 2021. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

