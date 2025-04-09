Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 7th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks represent the shares of companies operating within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance firms, investment companies, and other institutions that manage and facilitate the flow of money. These stocks are influenced by interest rates, regulatory changes, and economic cycles, playing a crucial role in the overall functioning of the economy by providing essential financial services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.00. 156,142,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,605,364. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $10.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $482.72. 6,813,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,220. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.58. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 59,795,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,959,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,174,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.87. 62,105,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,920,863. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Featured Articles