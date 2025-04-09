Esports Stocks To Research – April 7th

PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, DouYu International, GameSquare, and NIP Group are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies that participate in the competitive video gaming industry, including game developers, team owners, event organizers, and streaming platforms. They represent an opportunity for investors to tap into the expanding digital entertainment market driven by the growing popularity of esports competitions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,149. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

MSGS traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.91. 142,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.30. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $237.99.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.67. The company had a trading volume of 171,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,528. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $126.32 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.18.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

SPHR traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.27. 424,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $940.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.48. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 147,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,534. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.90.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

Shares of GameSquare stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. 193,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. GameSquare has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.67. 63,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. NIP Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

